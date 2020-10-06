The Bellevue-area site home to Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre, the closed iconic entertainment venue that billed itself as Nashville’s first space for off-Broadway plays, has been listed for sale four years after it last sold for $2.09 million.
The owner of the 2.77-acre property, located at 8204 Highway 100, is Southpaw Events LLC, which includes Norma Luther and which acquired the property in late 2016 (read here). John P. Chaffin was the seller at that time.
Chaffin acquired the property from his father, A.W. Chaffin, via a quitclaim deal in January 1975, according to Metro records. A.W. Chaffin had bought the property eight years before and then built the barn structure that has since housed the dinner theater business, which offers plays, musicals and buffet dining.
Luther continued to operate what remained Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre until recently, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a permanent closing. He has enlisted Travis Kelty, president of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Kelty told the Post an asking price will soon be finalized and disclosed.
