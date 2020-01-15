A. Marshall Hospitality will tap into its new beer-focused concept, Americana Taphouse, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, following a brief renovation to the Puckett’s Boat House space located at 94 E. Main Street in downtown Franklin.
The following day after opening for lunch and dinner, on Thursday, Jan. 30, the restaurant will hold a launch party for the community.
Citing a need for a concept of its kind in the area, Andy Marshall, CEO of the Franklin-based hospitality company, said the new restaurant brings a fresh, unique option to downtown.
“Our location on Main Street gives us the opportunity to cross paths with both Franklin residents and many visitors whose feedback means a lot to us,” Marshall said. “We’re thankful for the tremendous support of Puckett’s Boat House over the last eight years, and we’re eager to introduce a new, comfortable place to the downtown dining scene, where all ages can spend time together over great food and great beer.”
The Taphouse menu will reflect A. Marshall’s signature Southern stamp, with tacos, burgers, sandwiches and salads and elevated-but-approachable takes on down-home entrées, like slow-cooked pot roast and grits or chicken and waffles with fig-honey jam.
The bar will carry 24 rotating taps, with both popular and hard-to-find craft brews and local features, like New Heights’ Navel Gazer Imperial Stout, New Belgium’s La Folie Sour Brown Ale, and Rogue Ales’ Hazelnut Brown Nectar. Puckett’s Brew, a helles-style lager from Blackstone Brewing Co., will also be a mainstay.
Americana Taphouse will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant’s two patio areas will offer outdoor games for guests to enjoy in the warmer months.
Americana Taphouse is seeking servers, bartenders and line cooks to fill both part- and full-time positions. Incentives and benefits for all staff members include health insurance for full-time employees, paid breaks, referral bonuses, a positive work culture focused on recognition and rewards, 50% meal discounts for both the employee and his or her immediate family, a 50% discount at any of A. Marshall Hospitality’s affiliated restaurants, and ongoing training and career advancement opportunities with the growing family-owned company. To learn more and apply, go to www.amarshallhospitality.com/apply or stop by the restaurant to meet with a manager.
While several Boat House favorites will carry over to the new restaurant’s menu, A. Marshall Hospitality is extending a special offer for those wishing to enjoy a final meal at the Southern seafood eatery. From Wednesday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 26, guests will receive $5 off their meal when they spend $25, $10 off $50, and $20 off $100. The restaurant will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28 for renovations and training.
The community is invited to the Americana Taphouse launch party at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The celebration will feature live music, food and drink specials, and exclusive Americana Taphouse giveaways. The ribbon cutting will follow in mid-February. Reservations are recommended for the launch party and are being accepted by phone at 615-790-2309.
