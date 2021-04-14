Charlotte-based HR management company Isolved has acquired Givful, a Brentwood-based workplace philanthropy platform.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
According to a release, the combined Isolved (stylized as “isolved”) and Givful are “democratizing corporate social responsibility programs for SMB and mid-market businesses through a modern human capital management solution that purposefully engages today's workforce.”
"More than ever, employees want to be part of a purposeful and impactful culture," Walker Morrow, co-founder and chief operating officer of Givful, said in the release. "Culturally and technically, isolved and Givful are a perfect fit. Now we can pass on those common values and vision to companies of all sizes by helping them implement social good initiatives to remain competitive and relevant in today's environment."
Mark Duffell serves as CEO of Isolved.
