A New Orleans-based entrepreneur is launching a charter air connection between Nashville and Alabama’s Gulf Coast, promising a way to avoid traffic backups in that area.
Southeast Beach Express is the brainchild of Jay Taffet, a former U.S. Air Force pilot who specializes in early-stage venture development as well as aviation businesses. The new project from his Gracen Jules firm is slated to begin flying from John C. Tune Airport June 3 and is pricing its round trips at $690.
“Travel time with us is a fraction of the time spent in the car or traveling by airlines, especially considering the traffic congestion approaching the beach or driving from the Pensacola and Mobile airports,” Taffet said in a statement. “Modern travel should be quick, hassle-free and affordable, and we think we’ve achieved that with Southeast Beach Express.”
Cincinnati-based Ultimate Jetcharters will operate the flights, which are being launched along with service to the Gulf Shores Jack Edwards National Airport from Atlanta and Baton Rouge. The carrier’s Fairchild planes have a capacity of 30 people.
