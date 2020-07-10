Deaths are a lagging indicator of the impacts of the pandemic, meaning its toll doesn't trend with metrics like new cases or hospitalizations, it lags by almost two weeks.
Calculating the time it takes for the death toll to catch up to newly reported cases could help in understanding the current status of the pandemic in Tennessee: cases are rising at a record pace, yet the death rate has yet to see such gains.
Public health experts have been quick to shut down assertions that death rates have fallen while the virus continues to spread, saying it is too early to tell. Now, experts across the country are watching closely to see whether health care infrastructure and research accumulated in recent months, among other possibilities, have stemmed the virus's mortality rate.
As noted, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding how the death rate will react to the new wave in cases. Are the latest infections less susceptible to bad clinical outcomes? Have new drugs made it easier for clinicians to treat high acuity patients? Will the deaths inevitably begin increasing at the same pace of cases in due time? The list goes on as the world’s understanding of the virus becomes more complex.
With all the uncertainty, the Post looked back to how death trends followed new cases in March and April to provide insight into potential outcomes in the coming weeks.
First, we looked at the initial outbreak nationwide. National data during the months of March and April is more consistent than using statewide data because Tennessee’s reporting systems for hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 were not yet fully functional at the onset of the outbreak.
In late April, the Tennessee Department of Health updated their databases to provide more accurate hospitalization and death metrics, but before they did that, hospitalization and death reporting was volatile and not true to date, skewing trend lines and making it hard to compare among other metrics.
Flawed data collection was an issue not unique to Tennessee — every state faced it as health systems updated their technological capabilities to track the virus more efficiently. Because of this, combining each state’s data for the first uptick in cases in March and April provides a clearer picture to how death rates are generally delayed behind new cases and hospitalizations by nearly two weeks.
The Tennessee Department of Health began reporting solid gains in new cases by the end of June, a little over two weeks ago. Much like clockwork, recent days have seen the death rate in Tennessee turn slightly upward again, and on Thursday, Tennessee reported its deadliest day yet with more than 25 deaths. It could be a grim indicator of what is to come.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
