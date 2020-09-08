For the rest of September, and the last days of summer, you still have a chance to cash in on the Elements Massage Summer Special. Drink your morning tea, take a dip in the pool and then head on over for a luxurious massage.
For the price of $209, you will receive a package of three one-hour massages. To purchase the special for the Brentwood location, click here. For the Franklin location, click here.
Elements Massage is excited to have you experience the rejuvenating benefits of massage therapy and bring relief to all of your pains, aches and stresses.
For details of the special, see below.
- Limit 2-3 packs per person. May buy up to two more as gifts.
- May not be combined with any other offer.
- Gratuities are not included.
- Standard appointment / cancellation policy applies.
- Promotional value expires 12 months from purchase date.
- We are only encouraging healthy, responsible use of this promotion. Please do not visit any merchant if you are sick, at risk, or have the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19.
The Elements Massage studio in Franklin is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.