Chicago-based health care advisory and analytics firm The Chartis Group announced Thursday its acquisition of Brentwood-based Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock Inc.
Terms of the deal involving the Brentwood-based Jarrard, a communications company founded in 2006 and focused on health care industry clients, were not disclosed in a release. Under the Chartis umbrella, Jarrard will retain its brand and leadership. The acquisition follows Chartis’ acquisition of Massachusetts-based The Greeley Company in 2019 and Georgia-based Oncology Solutions in 2018.
New York-based Palazzo served as a financial adviser to Jarrard in the transaction.
Jarrard, which has served more than 500 health care organizations in 45 states, also specializes in navigation, transformation adoption, change management, strategic positioning and mergers and acquisitions.
“We are combining the power of effective communications with the exceptional strategic, financial, technological and operational expertise of Chartis,” David Jarrard (pictured), Jarrard Inc. CEO, said in the release. “We are bringing together the art and the science of change to a rapidly-evolving industry and in service to a mission — shared by both organizations — to make health care better.”
In addition to Chicago and now Nashville, The Chartis Group operates offices in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco markets. Ken Graboys serves as CEO.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
