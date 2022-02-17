chick fil a
Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Restaurant company Chick-fil-A is planning to open a distribution facility in Antioch later this year.

The facility will be the company’s fourth, according to a release, and, like the others, will provide food and supplies to Chick-fil-A locations around the country.

State officials said the new facility would eventually include 45 employees and represented an investment of more than $16 million. Officials did not note whether tax incentives were provided to the fast food company.  

The Davidson County facility will be operated by Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, which numbers more than 2,700 locations around the country and in Canada.

“We are excited to open a company operated distribution center in the greater Nashville area to serve Chick-fil-A restaurants as they face growing consumer demand and supply chain complexity,” Chick-fil-A Supply Executive Director of Distribution Operations Josh Grote said in the release. “This investment will be vital as we continue innovating new solutions to address the unique needs of Chick-fil-A franchise operators, licensees and their teams.”

The release did not note the precise location or size of the new facility.