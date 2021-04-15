Deciding to sell your home – whether you have lived there for a long time or a brief period – is usually an emotional time. Choose an agent that will assist you in the emotional decisions, too. There are many decisions to be made, it is critical that you have complete trust in your agent. Put your trust in an agent with seasoned experience and personal knowledge of your market.
After you have made the decision to sell your home, it is important to choose a selling agent that will be representing you and “at your side” every step of the way. Choose your agent carefully – pick one that will be advocating and negotiating for your best interests during the entire transaction. Having those skills is critical!
Have an interview with the prospective agent so you can establish a comfortable level of confidence. Ask for references and speak with past clients that were represented. Be very clear about how you expect to communicate with your agent. Many options exist such as texts, emails, direct calls and voice mail messages, so be sure to pick the method that best suits your lifestyle.
It is wonderful to find an agent with a good sales history, but it isn’t the only trait to consider. Do you like them? Do you need “a little less talk and a lot more action?” Ask about the pricing strategy and if they are aware of the comparable sales in your area. All these facts will come into play if an appraisal is required to complete the sale.
Choose an agent that will be truthful with you about what is needed to bring the maximum selling price for your home. It is difficult to think about making repairs and/or small renovations …. But, surely worth the investment of your time and money to bring the top price for your home.
Remember….. "You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 315.373.2814
