Christ Presbyterian Academy could see one of its Lions become a Jayhawk.
Braeden Moore, a junior small forward for CPA's boys basketball team, shared Sunday night he had gotten an invitation from longtime powerhouse Kansas.
"Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Kansas," Moore shared in his Twitter announcement.
It's Moore's biggest offer yet, with looks from Arizona State, Arkansas, Memphis, Nebraska and TCU already in his offer pool, per 247 Sports.
He's the tenth-best recruit in the state for the Class of 2022 according to 247.
"So awesome [Braeden Moore]," CPA head coach Drew Maddux shared on social media. "Congratulations!!!"
The Lions are 10-3 (4-1) as of Sunday, with a game versus MTCS Tuesday and at Grace Christian Academy Friday on the horizon.
