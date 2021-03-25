A Christian media holding company is moving its headquarters and hundreds of jobs to Middle Tennessee from California and will build a new home office here.
Educational Media Foundation employs about 500 people and broadcasts on more than 1,000 stations across the country. Among its assets are the K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks as well as film, publishing and podcast divisions. The nonprofit group got its start in Northern California in 1982 and now has its HQ near Sacramento. It had 2019 revenues of $209 million and total assets of nearly $770 million.
EMF CEO Bill Reeves and his team expect to take about three years to complete their headquarters move, which will involve relocating employees from the Golden State and hiring locally. They are “in the final stages” of selecting a site and the development team for their future home.
“This move will enable us to better serve our audiences and deepen our relationships with faith-focused artists, content creators and the recording, film and publishing industries as we continue to broaden our media offerings through radio, film, streaming, live events, books and more,” Reeves said in a statement.
The organization has of late expanded its Franklin studio and last year moved its flagship K-LOVE morning show here from Indianapolis. The first group of employees will begin moving to the Nashville area this summer.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
