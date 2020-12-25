An explosion in downtown Nashville and felt miles away broke the silence of Christmas morning. Metro Police said it appears to be "an intentional act."
The explosion, which investigators have tentatively linked to an RV parked near the iconic AT&T Building near Second and Commerce, shook the city around 6:30 a.m., with the sound heard and shockwaves felt as far away as Antioch.
MNPD and the Nashville Fire Department secured much of the downtown entertainment district in the aftermath of the explosion, pushing the perimeter of the danger zone farther and farther with scanner traffic indicating investigators were worried about other "suspicious vehicles."
Police initially received reports of a suspicious vehicle around 6 a.m., and an officer who arrived on the scene "had reason" to call in the MNPD bomb squad, which was on the way when the explosion occurred.
The FBI and ATF are also on the scene assisting MNPD and Nashville Fire units.
In a media update, Mayor John Cooper said about 20 buildings were damaged and that "it looks like a bomb went off," but that it was too soon to draw any conclusions.
Downtown will remain sealed off during the investigation and officials plan further updates throughout the day.
Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
"I looked at my clock and it was 6:29 in the morning," downtown resident Tom Cirillo — who lives near Harrison and Third — tells the Scene. "Just a huge explosion and buildings shaking, similar to the tornado from March. But a lot louder but less prolonged."
In a city still roiling from the COVID-19 pandemic, which began mere days after a tornado tore through North and East Nashville, the Christmas Day explosion adds just another event to the annus horribilis that has been 2020.
"One more event in Nashville's 2020," Cooper dryly noted.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Scene. Click here for the most updated version.
Matt Masters contributed reporting to this post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.