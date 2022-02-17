Community Health Systems has reported net operating revenues of about $3.23 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, a 3.7-percent increase compared with approximately $3.12 billion for the same period in 2020.
According to a release, the Franklin-based company saw quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.50 per share. The figure compares to earnings of $0.96 per share for Q4 2020. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Net income for the quarter was $178 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $311 million, or $2.57 per share, for the number of the same period in 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities for Q4 was $531 million, which included repayments of Medicare-accelerated payments of $814 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $76 million for the same period in 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was about $1.97 billion, with the 2020 mark at roughly $1.81 billion.
"The company delivered a solid year, with positive trends across a number of indicators, due to the successful advancement of multiple strategic and operational initiatives,” Tim Hingtgen, CHS CEO, said in the release.
Community Health Systems shares (Ticker: CYH) were trading at $12.92 at mid-day, down 8.37 percent. The shares have added about 2.7 percent since the beginning of the year.
