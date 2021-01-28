Update (5:15 p.m.): Church Street has reopened to traffic after a crash closed a section of the road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The complete details of the accident were not immediately made available but according to Brentwood Police Assistant Chief Richard Hickey, no one was injured in the incident.
A utility pole was damage in the incident which is currently being replaced by the Nashville Electric Service and is completed sometime Thursday night.
One lane is still closed to allow for the repairs, and motorists are asked to use caution in the area while NES crews work to repair the damage.
Original Story:
The City of Brentwood is reporting that Church Street is closed between Franklin Road and Centerview Drive following an accident on Thursday afternoon.
No additional information about the crash was released, including any estimated time that the road may be reopened.
