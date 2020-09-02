Ford will lead the underwriting team to help manage risk, credit quality and product portfolios. He will also work with the company’s secondary marketing team.
Ford brings more than 30 years of experience in operations, underwriting and credit policies in the financial services industry to Churchill Mortgage. Previously, he led national credit and underwriting teams at Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase Bank, U.S. Bank and TCF Bank.
“Churchill Mortgage, as well as the mortgage industry as a whole, has seen a record volume of business this year,” Mike Hardwick, Churchill's president and CEO, said in the release. “Martin will be an asset to our team, helping mitigate risk while supporting underwriting operations to keep pace with our customers’ needs.”
Churchill Mortgage provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
