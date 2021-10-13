In celebration of its newest location in Maryland Farms, Chuy’s Tex-Mex has presented a check for $5,000 to Brentwood-based Best Buddies in Tennessee.
The funds were collected during Chuy’s grand opening in August.
“I’ve personally been involved with Best Buddies for quite some time,” Lee Spelta, local owner/operator of Chuy’s Brentwood, said in a news release. “Giving back to the community is a core value for Chuy’s and I’m proud that we are supporting Best Buddies right here in Brentwood.”
Best Buddies offers one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We’re grateful for Chuy’s continued support of Best Buddies as well as the commitment to our mission,” said Angie Atema, advisory board member with Best Buddies in Tennessee. “With the support of friends like Chuy’s, we are able to expand our mission delivery throughout Middle Tennessee.”
Chuy’s Brentwood serves the authentic and fresh Tex-Mex options the area has grown to love at locations around Tennessee. The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with hand-made tortillas created fresh every day.
Chuy’s is open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Weekdays from 4-7 p.m. patrons can enjoy Chuy's happy hour drink specials. For exclusive updates and giveaways, visit www.facebook.com/ChuysBrentwood.
