Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy's will open its fifth Middle Tennessee location in Brentwood in August.
The Austin, Texas,-based restaurant has been hard at work renovating the Maryland Farms building that formerly housed O'Charley's at 100 East Park Drive, and the Tex-Mex favorite will begin hiring for full-time and part-time positions next week.
“We’re so excited to bring Chuy’s to Maryland Farms to help meet the growing demand for authentic Tex-Mex among families and professionals in the area,” Chuy’s Brentwood's local owner/operator Lee Spelta said in a news release. “Chuy’s has proven to be a favorite of those who appreciate true Tex-Mex cuisine in Middle Tennessee and we look forward to bringing our unique style of fun and flavors to Brentwood and south Nashville.”
According to that news release, Chuy's opened its first location outside of Texas in 2009 in Cool Springs, and that Middle Tennessee expansion has continued in Nashville and Murfreesboro.
Chuy's Brentwood will continue to show off Chuy's quirky design and hand-made tortillas, and will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday-Thursday, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., with happy hour drink specials weekdays from 4-7 p.m. Weekdays from 4-7 p.m.
On Monday, July 12, Chuy’s will begin in-person and online hiring to fill approximately 100 positions including front-of-house hosts, servers, kitchen staff, bussers and bartenders.
Interested applicants can apply in-person at the restaurant Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Online applications can be filled out here.
More information about Chuy's Brentwood can be found here.
