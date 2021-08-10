The Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy's has revealed the opening date for its newest location in Brentwood to be later this month on Aug. 24, according to a sign posted on the building's front door.
First teased back in June of 2019, the new Chuy's location was confirmed last summer to be housed in what used to be an O'Charley's at 100 East Park Drive on the southwest corner of U.S. 31 and Old Hickory Boulevard. The restaurant's opening date was confirmed to be in August in July, and only recently confirmed to be on Aug. 24.
On Facebook, the restaurant also confirmed the opening date to be on Aug. 24 in a Tuesday social media post.
The latest Chuy's marks the Tex-Mex restaurant's second location in Williamson County, with the first opening in Cool Springs in 2009.
The restaurant is also now hiring for a variety of positions, including for both management and hourly staff. Click here to apply online.
Founded in Austin, Texas, in 1982, Chuy's has almost 100 restaurants across 19 states as of 2019, and employs an estimated 9,000 people.
