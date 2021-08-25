The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s Circle Back podcast is back with ‘A New Stage,’ a mini-series that features five celebrity entrepreneurs from the worlds of music and entertainment. The first episode, Arrington Vineyards founder and award-winning musician Kix Brooks sits down for a conversation with entrepreneur, NFL player and Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George.
“I couldn't believe nobody had thought about doing a Napa-style winery in Middle Tennessee,” Brooks said. “The majority of the money’s here, there’s a lot of people into wine here, look at the topography around. It seemed like a good opportunity — and there was no competition.”
Brooks traces his journey from working pipeline jobs with his father in Louisiana to writing his first No. 1 songs with partner Ronnie Dunn to starting a vineyard in the heart of Tennessee in 2007. Arrington now sells nearly 25,000 cases of wine per year and has more than 7,000 wine club members. You can listen the conversation below and check out other Circle Back episodes here.
‘A New Stage’ is brought to you by the Nashville Entrepreneur Center in partnership with The Beth and Randy Chase Family, Haws Goodwin, UTXO and the Post.
