Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company announced Friday it has promoted Joan Fleming-Ridley to senior vice president, residential lending and community development, and Clint Story to senior vice president, business relations.
According to a release, Fleming-Ridley and Story are long-standing members of the bank’s executive leadership team, having served a combined nearly 40 years at the institution.
Fleming-Ridley joined Citizens Bank in 2010 to rebuild and lead the bank’s residential mortgage division. She is responsible for mortgage operations including originations, processing, underwriting and administrative functions. Also, she leads the bank’s initiative on homebuyer education and financial literacy in her role as community development officer.
Fleming-Ridley serves on the board of the Pencil Foundation, as a committee member for Protecting Our Legacy, Racial Equity 2030 Project (on behalf of the Nashville Urban League), teaches financial literacy classes for T-Mobile and serves as a committee member for the American Bankers Association Mortgage Market. She also served on the homeowner selection committee for Habitat for Humanity.
Fleming-Ridley studied at Tennessee State University and is currently enrolled at Barrett Graduate School of Banking, an independent entity located in Memphis on the campus of Christian Brothers University.
Story began his banking career at Citizens Bank in 1995 as a banking officer in commercial lending. He provides credit analysis on commercial loans to businesses, nonprofits and churches. As vice president of commercial lending, Story grew the lending portfolio to $20 million with clients in Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee and Northern Alabama.
Story earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance at Morehouse College in Atlanta and holds a graduate degree in banking from Louisiana State University as well as multiple certifications from courses on commercial banking, leadership and team building. Story is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Connect with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“As a mission-driven bank, we rely on the creativity of exemplary leaders like Joan and Clint who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to serve our residential and commercial customers,” Sergio Ora, Citizens Bank CEO, said in the release. “We congratulate them for their well-deserved promotions to senior vice president and their collaborative efforts to lead the bank to achieve the next level of success.”
Founded in 1904 and privately owned, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company is the first minority depository institution established in Tennessee and the oldest continuously operating African-American owned bank in the United States. It has approximately $135 million in assets.
