Bristol Motor Speedway officials and Nashville Mayor John Cooper have reached a deal to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in an effort to bring NASCAR back to the 117-year-old track after a 37-year absence.
Nate Rau of Axios Nashville first reported the news. A source familiar with the deal independently confirmed to the Post that an agreement had been reached and an announcement was imminent.
The news comes nine months after Cooper and BMS signed a letter of intent that would make Bristol Motor Sports financially responsible for track renovations and maintenance, plus track operation under a long-term lease with the city.
The deal is still subject to approval from the Fair Board, which raised concerns in March over the number of races held at the track and the added noise for surrounding neighborhoods. To ease those concerns, Bristol officials stated they will hold fewer races and practice runs in addition to building a sound wall around the track to alleviate noise concerns.
The Fair Board also told Cooper there needed to be a financial guarantee on BMS’ end before a deal could be signed.
As part of the deal, Bristol Motor Sports will lease all property at the Fairgrounds — excluding Nashville SC’s new soccer stadium — for $1 million four weeks of the year to host major auto racing events. Metro would receive a portion of the revenue generated under terms of the lease agreement with BMS.
Track renovations will be funded through user fees and taxes paid by patrons of the venue, lease payments and a potential naming rights deal. As part of the agreement, Metro will issue $50 million in bonds for potential renovations and upgrades, which has already been included in the Capital Improvements Budget.
Cooper is on record stating he wants the Fairgrounds Speedway to host a NASCAR race by 2022, although those plans seem ambitious at this point.
During a Fair Board meeting in February, Speedway Motor Sports — the parent company of Bristol Motor Sports — announced possible plans for the track that include a new grandstand at Turn 1 as well as moving the one-lane bridge over Brown’s Creek near Fair Park and turning it into a two-lane bridge to make it more handicap accessible.
