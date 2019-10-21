For the third time this season, we must tip our hats to Brentwood High School quarterback Cade Granzow.
He's in the midst of a stellar season, the latest notch in the belt coming from a 33-7 victory over rival Franklin.
Granzow had four touchdowns on his stat line -- two rushing and two thrown -- with 224 yards in the air and 43 on the ground to boot.
His performance helped Brentwood solidify a second-straight Region 6-6A title.
“He’s been everything you want in a quarterback,” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford told the Home Page's Joel Delgado about Granzow Friday night. “He’s just been a great leader, a great personality, and he’s just having fun out there with his teammates.”
Granzow is a front runner for the Home Page's 2019 Williamson County Football Player of the Year, and a push to state could only amplify his chances.
For now, though, he's clearly the City Cafe Player of the Week.
Honorable Mentions:
Indy QB Ethan Cash had himself a night against Dickson Co. He threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
Eagles wideout Chayce Bishop hauled in 122 yards and two of those TD throws, and running back Jack Phillips rushed for 118 yards and a score.
Page QB Cade Walker threw for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 38 yards and another score in the team's road win over Columbia Central.
CPA quarterbacks Cade Law (87 yards, 2 TDs) and Jake Dykstra (62 yards, 1 TD) helped close the door on Goodpasture Friday.
Andrew Whitley rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions, while Maverick Rodriguez caught 60 yards and two TDs.
Dan Rickert rushed for two touchdowns in Nolensville's win over Maplewood, and kicker Luke Jenkins nailed three field goals.
Briston Bennett rushed for two scores himself in BGA's rout of Lincoln Co.
