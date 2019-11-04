What a turnaround the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions have made.
After a 0-4 start, the Lions went 4-2 to finish the year and swept the treacherous region slate.
A lot of credit goes to quarterback Cade Law, who helped the Lions spark the comeback. It went so far to where they won a third-straight region title on the road at FRA Friday night.
Law threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-21 win over the Panthers and rushed for 84 yards and a score.
The Lions will have a home field playoff game this Friday, a far cry from where the team sat in mid-September.
Law's play has been a deciding factor for the teams' turnaround, and his play Friday earns him our latest City Cafe Player of the Week honor.
Honorable Mentions:
Page won a second-straight region title Friday, with QB Cade Walker throwing for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the team's win over Franklin Co. He also rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Ravenwood QB Brian Garcia threw for four touchdowns and 157 yards in the team's win over Independence and rushed for 70 more. Tony Rice rushed for 133 yards.
Andrew Mason caught 75 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 15 for the year. That's a school record for TDs in a season.
Brentwood QB Cade Granzow made his impact against Centennial on the ground, rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Bruins' win.
Franklin RB Guy Lipscomb rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the team's big win over Dickson Co.
Lipscomb Academy's Trey Lyles rushed for 121 yards in the team's loss to BGA.
Summit's Grayson Hill (115 yards, 2TDs) and Tre Hunter (100 yards, 1 TD) both helped the Spartans get a win against Lincoln Co.
