Few defensive players have had a season in the county like Tim Coutras.
The Liberty football commit has been a key cog in the Knights machine, sitting at 9-2 after a playoff win against Macon Co. Friday night.
Per the Home Page's Chip Cirillo, Coutras "scored on a 50-yard run, a 25-yard pass from Ryder Galardi, a 62-yard interception return and a 1-yard run after hauling in a 42-yard pass on the previous play."
“Tim’s a phenomenal football player,” Knights coach Paul Derrick told Cirillo. “I think he’s one of the best two-way players in the state. He can do it all: he can run it, he can catch it, he plays safety on defense. He’s just a really solid football player and I think he showcased that ability tonight.”
Coutras is a Mr. Football semifinalist for 4A, and Friday night was further proof of the amazing season he's had.
The Knights have a fight ahead with Friday's road battle with an 11-0 Livingston Academy, and it'll take more football like this from Coutras and the rest of the Knights to pull off the upset.
But they've got it in them, and Coutras is part of why. That's why he's our City Cafe Player of the Week.
Honorable Mentions:
Lipscomb Academy running back Jaden Lyles rushed for four touchdowns in the Mustangs' road victory against Boyd-Buchanan.
Page RB Bugga Watson rushed for two scores and 158 yards in the team's win against Hunters Lane.
Summit quarterback Destin Wade had two touchdowns and 136 yards rushed in the team's big win against Gallatin, with twin brother Keaten Wade matching him with two scores of his own on 96 yards rushed and 2.5 sacks on defense.
CPA QB Cade Law threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the team's win against Knox Webb. Tyler Reid rushed for 68 yards and two scores, and Maverick Rodriguez caught 143 yards and two of Law's touchdown throws.
Ravenwood QB Brian Garcia threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and rushed another in for the team's shutout of Stewarts Creek.
Tony Rice rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Raptors, while Ross Johnson had 82 yards and a TD.
Independence's Jaxson Campbell caught 187 yards and a touchdown in the team's win against Smyrna. QB Ethan Cash threw for 297 yards and a score and rushed for 71 yards and two scores.
BGA QB Nick Semptimphelter threw for 160 yards and three TD's in the team's FACS win, while RB Briston Bennett rushed for 96 yards and two scores.
Brentwood QB Cade Granzow threw for 120 yards and a touchdown and rushed another one in to help the Bruins get a win against McGavock.
FRA's Jackson Cummiskey caught two touchdowns in the team's win against Northpoint Christian. QB Sean Casey threw four TD's for 152 yards, and Jeffrey Vercher rushed for 72 yards and two scores.
