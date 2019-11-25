The Nolensville Knights are a game away from heading to Cookeville.
The team walloped DeKalb County 42-6 Friday night at home en route to a trip to Elizabethton High School for the 4A semifinals.
It's the first time in the school's brief history they've made it this far and lives up to the promise they showed in their 8-0 run earlier this season. They have dominated the playoffs this November.
A key contributor to the team's win Friday night was running back Ryan Pistulka, who rushed for three touchdowns and 167 yards on 14 carries.
He averaged 12 yards a carry in the contest, per the Home Page's Joel Delgado.
The Knights will need Pistulka to continue his strong play when they go on the road Friday night to face an undefeated Elizabethton.
His Friday night explosion is why he's our City Cafe Player of the Week.
Honorable Mentions:
Knights QB Ryder Galardi rushed for a touchdown and threw one to Tim Coutras in the victory.
Ravenwood QB Brian Garcia threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the team's victory over rival Brentwood to advance to the semis. Elite tight end prospect Jake Briningstool had two scores for 110 yards.
Brentwood reserve QB Davis White had 102 yards and a touchdown to fill in for an injured Cade Granzow and help keep the Bruins afloat in the game.
Summit QB Destin Wade rushed for two touchdowns and threw one to George Odimegwu in the Spartans' comeback win against Shelbyville Central.
CPA running back Tyler Reid rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' semifinals win over Lipscomb Academy.
Lions QB Cade Law had 132 of his own on the ground as CPA dominated Lipscomb in the run game. Reid Williford had an 84-yard kick return for score.
