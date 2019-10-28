It didn't matter what day it was.
Page quarterback Cade Walker was going to put in a performance like this at some point this year.
The Patriots quarterback, in the midst of a stellar senior year, and his Page teammates saw their Friday tilt against Lincoln Co. on the road moved up to Thursday with impending weather.
But a different kind of storm still hit that night, with Walker throwing for 136 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those were to Til Chesire.
The team won 44-7, cementing them as the very likely Region 5-5A repeat champions.
Page had a special season last fall that was cut too short in a toss-up playoff game, but this team could push for more. They're battle-tested and ready with some playoff experience under their belt.
They'll certainly be a team to watch as November football approaches. For now, though, we'll say Walker is our City Cafe Player of the Week for his awesome night.
Honorable Mentions:
Brentwood Academy running back Jordan James rushed for 247 yards and a score in the team's win over Ensworth.
Eagles QB Wade Williams threw for 135 yards and two scores.
BGA QB Nick Semptimphelter had 285 yards and two touchdowns in the air against Spring Hill last week, with Briston Bennett rushing for 74 yards and two scores of his own.
Franklin's Guy Lipscomb rushed for 124 yards in their win against Nolensville.
Nolensville's Ryder Galardi went for 270 yards and two TD's in the team's loss to Franklin.
Ravenwood QB Brian Garcia continues his excellent season with 193 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Cane Ridge.
Father Ryan QB David Tabscott threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns, with 159 and all three scores going to wideout Parker Erdman.
