The Ravenwood Raptors are headed to state, and it's in part thanks to the stellar play of their senior quarterback.
Brian Garcia threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns against the then-undefeated Houston in the Raptors' 42-21 victory over the Mustangs.
He's the engine that makes the Ravenwood offense go, so it's been exciting to watch him lead such a dangerous unit.
Wideout Ross Johnson had two touchdowns on 51 yards, and tight end Jake Briningstool 116 yards and a score.
Ravenwood faces Maryville Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville to see who will hoist the state trophy.
That's why Garcia is our City Cafe Player of the Week.
Honorable Mentions:
Summit running back Keaten Wade rushed for 173 yards and two scores in the Spartans' state-qualifying win against Dyer Co.
His twin brother, quarterback Destin Wade, threw two touchdowns to George Odimegwu in the contest as well. Jaylen Herrud had 4.5 tackles for loss.
