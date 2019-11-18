Summit was glad to have quarterback Destin Wade back to full form this time around for its game with Page.
But it was Destin's twin brother Keaten Wade who wound up being just as important in the Spartans getting a road win against the Patriots in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Keaten Wade rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the team's startling 28-3 defeat to spring them to the 5A quarterfinals at Shelbyville.
Destin Wade had a respectable night on the ground with 88 and a score, as the two accounted for all of Summit's points.
But with a performance like Keaten Wade's that's really all you'll need.
The Spartans fight on to latter November football, and it's partly because of the rushing attack.
It's why Keaten Wade is our City Cafe Player of the Week.
Honorable Mentions:
Ravenwood QB Brian Garcia threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the team's rout of Cane Ridge Friday night.
He set a record for 7,000 yards and 80 touchdowns thrown for his career in the contest.
Ravenwood's Reggie Grimes, the vaunted pass rusher, rushed for two touchdowns in his second duty as a running back.
Brentwood QB Cade Granzow threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Bruins' win over Indy.
Indy QB Ethan Cash finished his season with 211 yards and a touchdown and a rushing touchdown to boot.
CPA QB Cade Law continues his strong finish to the year with 176 yards and three touchdowns in the team's win over Chattanooga Christian. He also rushed for a touchdown.
CPA RB Andrew Whitley rushed for 100 yards and a score, averaging 20 yards a carry. WR Maverick Rodriguez had 93 yards received and a TD.
Lipscomb Academy running back Jaden Lyles rushed for three touchdowns in the Mustangs' win over Knox Grace. QB Luther Richesson threw two touchdowns to Kyle McNamara in the game as well.
Nolensville QB Ryder Galardi threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the team's blowout of Livingston Academy. Tim Coutras caught two of those scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.