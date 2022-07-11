The City of Brentwood is currently hiring for several full-time and part-time positions.
These positions include: Assistant Finance Director/ City Treasurer, Public Works Equipment Operator, Water Services Equipment Operator, Water Services Maintenance Worker, Water Services Supervisor, HR Generalist, Library Techs, Parks & Rec Maintenance Worker, Parks & Rec Custodian and more. There are also several openings in law enforcement with the Brentwood Police Department.
Full-time employees with the city are offered many benefits including paid holidays, paid vacation, vision, dental, medical and life insurance, and city memberships among other things.
According to the city’s website, the policy is to only accept applications for current vacancies. However, all are encouraged to apply anytime for a career as a police officer, firefighter or part-time parks worker.
To view a list of all job openings with the city, click here.
