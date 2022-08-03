Due to the recent weather in Brentwood, the Fire and Rescue Department has lifted the ban on open burning effective immediately.
“Thanks to the significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days, we can now safely allow residents to obtain permits for open burning again," Fire Chief Brian Goss said.
The ban was implemented on Monday, June 20 after persistent heat and drought conditions in Middle Tennessee posed a significant public safety risk.
It coincided with July 4 and lasted through the holiday.
