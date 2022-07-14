In May of 2020, the City of Brentwood closed the sale of approximately 52 acres of land for $5.2 million to be developed into a new park that will serve more than 1,900 homes and residents in north Brentwood.
This plan is in accordance with the Brentwood 2030 Plan for Parks.
Now, the city is looking to its residents for input. The city is holding three neighborhood-specific meetings next week at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library where residents can drop by to discuss opinions and concerns.
There will be consultants at each of the meetings to answer any questions residents may have. The meetings are open house style, so all are free to come and go at any point during the meeting to voice their thoughts and get more information.
Details of the meetings are as follows:
- Brentmeade neighborhood: Monday, July 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. in library “Room B”
- Carondelet neighborhood: Tuesday, July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. in library “Room B”
- Annandale neighborhood: Wednesday, July 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. in library “Room B”
Until the city has input from residents and begins the future master planning process, it will maintain the property in its current state, according to the city website. Eventually the plan is to turn the land into a passive park, like the Wikle and Deerwood parks, with walking and bicycle trails, a playground and open field areas.
Brentwood residents can also take a survey here to detail how they plan to use the park and amenities.
For more information on Windy Hill Park and its history, click here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
