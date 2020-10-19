The City of Brentwood will hold its regular fall cleanup events as planned for residents to drop off unwanted household items.
The city will host three fall cleanup days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Granny White Park, Oct. 31 at Safety Center East and Nov. 7 at Granny White Park.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city asks that everyone wear a mask and maintain social distancing on the drop off day.
Granny White Park is located at 610 Granny White Pike and Safety Center East is located 1300 Sunset Road.
A list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found here.
