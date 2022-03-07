For the 30th consecutive year, the City of Brentwood’s Finance Department has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award presented by the Government Finance Officers Association for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021, budget, per a press release.
This award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.
The release says the award represents a significant achievement by the City Finance Department and the City Manager’s office, who both "put a tremendous amount of work into the preparation of the annual operating budget along with the six-year Capital Improvements Program."
To receive the award, the release says Brentwood published a budget document that met program criteria, including "an operations guide, a financial plan, a policy document and an effective way to share the information with the public."
You can view the complete budget on the city’s website.
Finance Director Karen Harper said, “to achieve this award each year is truly a career highlight. It is an honor to receive and an honor to serve the Brentwood citizens who trust us to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Harper thanks her entire department, saying “thank you all for what you do each day. This is certainly a team effort and would not happen without assistance from each of you.”
The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected, local, state and provincial level government officials and other finance practitioners, per the release.
The GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.
Award recipients, like Brentwood’s Finance Department, have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America, per the release.
