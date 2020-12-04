The Brentwood Library's Virtual Time Capsule is now available for viewing on the city's website.
The time capsule was a joint effort between the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Historic Commission to collect digital content to archive the experiences of citizens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June citizens were encouraged to submit photographs, written stories, poems, recorded video or audio, visual art and more to be archived by the city.
The Tell Your Story: COVID-19 Pandemic Community Archive, Brentwood can be found online here and is accessible at any time.
The project features several photographs and videos that highlight challenges of citizens during the pandemic, and citizens can still submit content to the project here.
“This is meant to be an exercise in self-expression and candor to show an authentic glimpse of life being experienced by citizens during this time," the city said on the submission website. "Each day brings new changes and challenges specific to each citizen of Brentwood, and we would like to hear about it so future historians can understand your experiences."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.