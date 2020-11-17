The Lotz House will host reenactors from the 33rd Alabama regiment on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, in the Fourth Annual Living History event.
The two-day event will provide educational interaction with visitors on the life of the soldiers — both Federal and Confederate — and the stories of the Battle of Franklin held Nov. 30, 1864.
“We are very excited to host our Fourth Annual Living History event at Lotz House,” said Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright. “We had a tremendous response last year for this interactive family event and the live reenactors will provide entertaining learning opportunities.”
Visitors will see how the soldiers camp out, learn about their lifestyle and witness the stories they tell from the historic battle.
The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, rain or shine. Guided tours of the Lotz House will also be available at $12 per person. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.
