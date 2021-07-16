Two teams from Williamson County placed high during competition in the 2021 Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program state championships last month in Nashville.
Taking second in the Double Traps category was the Centennial High clay target team, and finishing third in Sporting Clays was Harpeth Crush.
More than 2,000 youth athletes, from middle school to college, participated in the championships from June 21-27. The event featured full days of co-ed competition in three shotgun shooting sports disciplines: trap, skeet and sporting clays, as well as doubles skeet, doubles trap and extended yard line trap. Individuals and teams from all corners of the state competed for titles in more than 160 categories.
“Each year we are inspired by the dedication student-athletes show and the support of their parents and coaches,” said JW Worthen, director of programs for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “These athletes represent the future of outdoorsmen and women in Tennessee and ultimately the future of our great outdoors.”
The governing body of the sport in Tennessee is the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program, an initiative of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Tennessee Wildlife Federation is one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources.
Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program recruits youth into an outdoor lifestyle by introducing them to the shooting sports. Those who participate in outdoor recreation are eight times more likely to support conservation issues.
South Gibson County Shooting Sports placed first in Doubles Trap while Hardin County Hitmen took third. Str8 Shooters Clay Team from Hamilton County finished first in Sporting Clays while Warriors of Knox County took second.
Tennessee’s Scholastic Clay Target Program is one of the largest in the nation; its state championships event is among the nation’s premier amateur shotgun shooting sport competitions.
