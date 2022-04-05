Clean Juice, which brands itself as the original USDA-certified franchise for organic juice, just opened this past week in Franklin.
The new location in Ste. 120 at 2000 Meridian Blvd. brings Franklin the brand’s immune system boosting beverages by way of its local franchisee, Melissa Ballance. Ballance earned a degree in nutrition from Ohio State University and serves as a board-certified health coach with the San Diego-based National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching.
Relatedly, Ballance currently acts as an admissions team member for Functional Medicine Coaching Academy in Nashville. Aside from also being a wife and mother, she is a yoga instructor at CorePower Yoga in Brentwood, and she brings her wellness savvy to the Clean Juice brand.
“We want Clean Juice to be a safe space where everyone can be themselves and trust the products and ingredients,” said Maylissa. “It’s an honor to feed the community a nutritious meal and Clean Juice can now fill the gap for people on the move that are looking for a meal that’s a fast casual organic meal.”
Clean Juice Cool Springs will soon host a grand opening ceremony with family activities, a parking lot workout and special offers.
Clean Juice has nearly 100 open stores nationwide. The Charlotte, N.C.-based juice bar franchise sources high-quality ingredients for its cold-pressed juices and smoothies but also salads, sandwiches and other food offerings. The business aims to offer only organic food and drink made in house, including organic spices and superfood add-ons.
“Three of Molekule's FDA cleared, award-winning air purification devices have been purchased for the store,” Ballance added. “These purifiers have been proven to destroy airborne viruses, bacteria, chemicals, VOCs (smoke), and many other pollutants without creating any ozone (lung irritant). This added layer of protection is for our team and our guests.”
The brand was co-founded by Landon and Kat Eckles in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Tim Tebow now serves as the company’s national brand ambassador.
