Two members of the Williamson County Board of Education have indicated their plans to run for re-election in the countywide general election to be held Aug. 6.
Sheila Cleveland, who represents District 7, pulled a petition Monday. District 11 member KC Haugh announced in an email his plans to run and said he will pick up his petition papers Friday morning.
Board members from odd-numbered districts face re-election in August if they decide to run. Others in those districts are Angela Durham (District 1), Eliot Mitchell (District 3), Gary Anderson (District 5) and Rick Wimberly (District 9).
Cleveland has served as a board member since March 2017, when she was appointed by the Williamson County Commission to replace Bobby Hullett, who left his post to fulfill a vacancy left on the commission.
Haugh has served on the board since being elected in 2016.
“During the past three and a half years, it's been a great honor to be on the school board in such an exceptional school district,” Haugh said in his email. “We serve 42,000 amazing students across Williamson County, and our teachers, staff and superintendent do a fantastic job day in and day out.
“I want to continue our work in providing an excellent education to our children and a tremendous value to our community.”
