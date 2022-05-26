Clover Health Investments announced Scott Leffler as its new chief financial officer, effective in August 2022. He will succeed Mark Herbers, who was named interim CFO last summer after Joseph Wagner’s departure.
Most recently, Leffler served as CFO and treasurer of Sotera Health, an Ohio-based testing laboratories company. Leffler will receive an annual base salary of $500,000 and a one-time bonus of $100,000, according to filings.
“Scott has a sterling reputation as a finance leader for innovative public organizations in complex industries,” said Vivek Garipalli, CEO of Clover, in a release. “I’m incredibly impressed by his experience leading growth companies, as well as his transformational work in previous roles, and am very confident that he will be an amazing asset to Clover as we continue to progress toward our mission to improve every life.”
The Cool Springs-based tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurer for nine states including Tennessee went public in early 2021, and added a chief growth officer and chief strategy officer in July with the intention of expanding into 101 new counties.
