Cloverland Park Senior Living celebrated its official "Grand Opening" Thursday with a Roaring ‘20s-themed party.
Partygoers enjoyed with live jazz by Nashville-based jazz band “The Willies,” a well-stocked bar and buffet table, and residents and guests alike decked out in ‘20s attire.
Based in Brentwood, Cloverland Park Senior Living is a new 116-unit community with 62,000 square feet of assisted living and 22,000 square feet of memory care use. It currently stands at 50% capacity, with 53 residents and ten more on the way.
Amenities include a second-story porch, screened-in patio on the first floor, an in-house beauty salon, bistro, fitness center, putting green, a dog park, an outdoor dining for residents, a bocce court, a fire pit and unobstructed views of a newly developed park.
Integral Senior Living (ISL), headquartered in Carlsbad, California, manages the facility. ISL manages more than 100 senior living communities across 25 states. Cloverland Park Senior Living is not the first ISL property to open in Tennessee, with a current location in Gallatin and a Mount Juliet location expected to open in 2023.
Executive Director of Cloverland Park Senior Living, Brent Brewer, has over 20 years of experience in the senior living industry, with his most recent endeavor prior to this the establishment of Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living and Memory Care in Murfreesboro.
Daley Love, a current resident at the facility, was first to move in. After an unfavorable stay at another senior living facility, her husband, Joel, and daughter sought a better option.
They were driving around Brentwood when they spotted the building, still under construction, and were impressed with the facility itself. After touring, they moved Daley over as soon as possible. Now, they visit often, enjoying the many amenities and outdoor spaces Cloverland Park Senior Living has to offer.
The Love’s story is not uncommon and fulfills Brewer’s vision for the space.
“Senior living is shifting a little bit so people are looking for more outside amenities and being able to entertain family and friends instead," Brewer explained.
For Brewer, the importance of high-quality senior living is personal.
“I lost my mom early, so my grandmother stepped in," he shared. "She dealt with dementia and Alzheimer's, and it changed the way I viewed my job. I was already doing it, but it was that personal interaction that caused me to realize that it’s a deeper service than just renting an apartment.”
This kind of care extends to other staff members as well. Hospice Care Consultant Jennifer Dye works for Avalon Hospice, which provides all hospice services for Cloverland Park Senior Living.
Dye explains that Cloverland Park Senior Living offers families “a very nice facility in a very nice setting in a very good part of town.
"They offer a lot of activities for seniors that would otherwise be living at home and may not be very social. This gives them social interaction, so that they can thrive. They have nice meals, socialization, activities and give them a good quality of life.”
Brewer identified a need for such a space, and said he hopes the Brentwood location will make life easier for many seniors and their families.
“This location is going to [give] the people on this side of the Williamson-Davidson corner another option, [a location] that would be able to provide a service closer to home versus having to go across town to visit," Brewer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.