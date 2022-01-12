Anthony Hendricks from The Public Franklin will give an informational talk on the history of race and racism and how it applies to modern context Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2-4 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin.
The program is part of the library’s Community Conversation series and will be held in the first-floor public meeting room. A small number of attendees will be permitted, and prior registration is required. The event will also be broadcast via Facebook Live on the WCPL’s Facebook page.
Hendricks and his friend Brad Perry founded The Public in 2019 in an effort to educate the Franklin community on issues of race, justice and anti-racism. He currently serves as the chairman of the board of the group.
During the program, Hendricks will address some common misconceptions and historical facts not widely known, and encourage community conversation around these topics and how they have an impact today. The presentation portion will be approximately an hour and a half with a good deal of community interaction, with a half hour open floor for questions and discussion at the end.
Hendricks, a Franklin resident, presents seminars and other conversations at universities, churches, schools and businesses. He has helped to grow a multi-ethnic church congregation in Franklin in his ministry roles, and is passionate about the subject of racial reconciliation.
Additional resources from The Public’s recommended reading list, as well as Anthony Hendrick’s bio, are available in a display on the second floor for the month of January.
All library programs are free and open to the public.
Those interested can register for in-person attendance on the Williamson County Public Library’s Calendar of Events.
The Williamson County Public Library is located at 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin.
