Franklin Police officers have been wearing body cameras for quite some time now, and Chief Deb Faulkner said the devices have basically become second nature to them.
“I think they’re great,” Faulkner said, “and I think if you talked to any of my officers, they would echo that. There has been no resistance to them at all. It’s been over two years that we’ve been wearing them. Officers have said this has been the best thing since sliced bread. They’re thankful to have them.”
The topic of body cameras was among several addressed at Wednesday night’s Facebook Live session hosted by the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition, an organization formed in the wake of a prayer vigil that was held in June to help bring the community together after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Titled “A Conversation with Law Enforcement and Civic Leaders,” Wednesday’s virtual panel discussion featured not only Faulkner but also Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.
Bryant Herbert, pastor of New Birth Seventh-Day Adventist Church and co-founder of the coalition with Pastor Walter Simmons of Empowerment Community Church, moderated the event. He said afterward he was pleased with how the session played out and that it had a turnout of over 1,400 viewers.
“I think it was an opening conversation, a place to start, first and foremost,” Herbert said Thursday morning. “But I do think we can help develop a plan going forward, especially to bridge the gap with the African American community. I believe in a collective group coming together and working for that.”
Faulkner insisted her department is continuously making connections with residents in various parts of Franklin, but attempts have been blocked since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“Police officers absolutely have to connect with respect and trust with our communities,” Faulkner said. “I believe … it’s a process that’s ongoing.
“It’s impossible to make connections now with the pandemic. You can’t do community policing when the community you serve is sheltering at home. You can’t be a public servant when the public you serve is in isolation. That’s really where we are right now.
“All of this is definitely not normal. And I can tell that it impacts the morale of our officers. They like connecting with people and they like the interaction, and that’s missing.”
Faulkner was responding to a question from Herbert about law enforcement’s relationship with communities and particularly African Americans. Rhoades, who has been with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for 41 years, acknowledged his officers aren’t in predominately Black neighborhoods as often as those in Franklin.
“I can only assume our relationship with the African American community is good — I don’t hear anything,” he said. “My guys are out in the county a lot, we’re not in the city much.
“I’m sure there are things that can be improved. I’m not naive enough to think it’s a perfect relationship. But nothing has been brought to my attention.”
Topics also included the usefulness of a community oversight committee, stand your ground laws, racial breakdown of traffic stops or arrests, diversity on the police department and sheriff’s office, and the vetting of job applicants, among others. While Herbert provided most of the questions for the panelists, a few also came from the Facebook Live viewers.
“That at least provided an avenue for people to tell us what’s on their mind and hopefully help provide information,” Stuckey said of the format. “A lot of times folks don’t know all of what goes on in the police department and how we focus really hard on preparing officers to be excellent public servants.
“Hopefully we were able to share some of that last night and also learn something too from people and what’s on their minds.”
Herbert said these types of conversations will continue, touching more on law enforcement as well as topics such as schools, housing, cost of living and the Fuller Story.
“We want to be able to just open up the door on these conversations so everyone can understand what’s going on,” he said.
Visit the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition Facebook page to view the whole program from Wednesday night.
