As the sound of the final strike reverberated from the mitt of Vanderbilt catcher C.J. Rodriguez and through the stadium, pitcher Nick Maldonado let out a fist pump before the Commodores swarmed the mound in celebration.
Vanderbilt did more than just win a 4-1 ball game over East Carolina that sent the team back to the College World Series in Omaha. The Commodores got to bask in a moment on Saturday at Hawkins Field that COVID-19 had robbed them of the previous season.
“It was really tough,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. “We just didn’t know if we were going to get back to normal again. I was sitting in that office by myself and hoping that the kids would get back to school. I figured if we got back to school, we’d have a chance to do something. But as I told them, it wasn’t a given.
“Even though we were operating in the fall, there were several times these guys were removed from the training environment because of being in close contact. There’s a level of frustration that’s associated with it. They go home and a bunch of them got the virus. I felt like if the NCAA would grant just 100 percent capacity, it would give us a good chance to gain some momentum once we started playing at home.”
While Vanderbilt is technically the defending national champion, the gold “V” that dons the center of their batting helmets is about the only similarity you can draw between the 2021 version of the team and the 2019 one.
That team was loaded from top to bottom with future MLBers including Austin Martin, Mason Hickman, Tyler Brown, Jake Eder, Ty Duvall and Harrison Ray. Those Commodores went 59-12, which included a 5-1 run at the College World Series.
And despite these Commodores being Omaha bound, that’s where the comparison stops. Corbin and the players will tell you the same.
“There was always some uncertainty on what the team was going to look like because we didn’t even have a season last year and some of the older guys left,” pitcher Jack Leiter said. “So, to see the journey the way it played out [this year] is really special.”
Just like he has all season, Leiter followed up a spectacular performance by Kumar Rocker with one of his own — Rocker fanned 11 over 7.2 innings while allowing three hits and no runs the previous day.
Leiter, the SEC Newcomer of the Year, allowed just two hits and one run over seven innings while striking out 10 ECU batters and hitting 99 miles per hour on the radar gun.
“I definitely felt pretty comfortable up there landing off-speed pitches in fastball counts and kind of mixing it up and trusting the defense behind me,” said Leiter, who admitted he may have had his changeup working for just the first or second time this season. “They’ve been so good all year. I’m happy about it because we won.”
Winning the Super Regional wasn’t supposed to be as easy as taking 2-0 and 4-1 wins. East Carolina had the ninth-best win/loss percentage (.721) and ranked 10th in the NCAA in hits (595), 23rd in home runs (76) and 26th in runs scored (409). Yet, Vanderbilt held the Pirates, who have one of the best hitters in the country in Connor Norby (15 home runs, 51 RBIs), to just one run and five hits in two games.
“Because they’re such a good team, we needed a great pitching performance,” Corbin said. “It’s very difficult sometimes to follow one great pitching performance because of the resistance that you’re going to find from the other team. Jack has done that throughout the year; he’s as good as it gets. He’s a competitive kid with good stuff, and he, too, loved the arena of competition.”
But what Vanderbilt showed in winning the Nashville Super Regional was that it’s a team that’s deeper than just its top two pitchers. Against East Carolina ace Gavin Williams, who is an MLB prospect in his own right, the ‘Dores struck out 13 times but still managed two runs against the hard-throwing righty — one a Javier Vaz groundout, the other on a Dominic Keegan fielder’s choice that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr., who narrowly beat out a throw at the plate.
Then on Saturday against Carson Whisenhunt — ECU’s Leiter, so to speak – Carter Young gutted out a two-RBI single to left center that chased the 6-foot-3 freshman after 4.2 innings and just 62 pitches. Vanderbilt added two more runs in the top of the ninth to polish off the win.
The faces may be different, but the results are the same. Regardless of who’s name is on the back of the jersey, Vanderbilt expects to win. So far, so good.
“It’s why you come to Vanderbilt, for moments like this,” Leiter said. “Honestly, the season would’ve just felt incomplete if we didn’t make it this far.”
Bradfield Jr. added: “When you come to Vanderbilt, there’s no surprise when you get to a stage like this. We’ve been there before with teams in the past, we know how hard it is and everything that we’ve gone through as a team, but this is normal for us. This is what we’re here to do.”
