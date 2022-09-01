More than 100 colleges and universities are scheduled to be at the Williamson County Schools College Fair later this month, according to a report from InFocus.
The fair is an opportunity for Williamson County high school students to talk to university representatives from around the country. There is no cost to attend the event, which will take place at the Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
On the same night as the College Fair, the new Industry Night will take place from 4:30- 7:30 p.m. Local businesses will be set up in the lower arena of the Ag Expo Center to talk to students about possible career paths. The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
Click here to see the full list of colleges and businesses scheduled to be at the fair.
