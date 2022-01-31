If you can’t beat them … steal them?
The Tennessee Titans swept the season series against the Indianapolis Colts this season, and now, the Colts could be trying to hire away a member of Tennessee’s coaching staff.
According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Colts have requested to interview Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for the team’s defensive coordinator job, which opened when former DC Matt Eberflus was named the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.
“The former Lions HC and long-time respected DC is a strong candidate in Indy, which also interviewed Joe Cullen and Chris Harris for the job,” Rapoport tweeted on Sunday.
Schwartz, 55, has a history with Colts head coach Frank Reich. He was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl in the 2017-18 season. Reich was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator that year.
After five seasons with the Eagles, Schwartz spent the 2021 season as a senior defensive assistant with Tennessee. Schwartz was Tennessee’s defensive coordinator from 2001-2008.
Current Titans DC Shane Bowen described Schwartz as a personal “sounding board,” while Titans coach Mike Vrabel referred to him a valuable resource for the Titans defensive staff.
With Schwartz on staff, the Titans ranked 12th in total defense and tied for fifth in scoring defense. Tennessee had the No. 2-ranked run defense and was tied for ninth in sacks and ranked 10th in interceptions.
“Jim’s got a lot of experience in this league,” Vrabel sad in October. “He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do, that Shane has asked him to do to support, to give input, to follow up on post-game, during the game.”
Schwartz spent 10 seasons with the Titans as a defensive assistant (1999), a linebackers coach (2000) and defensive coordinator (2001-08) before leaving to be the head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2009.
After five seasons as head coach of the Lions, Schwartz spent a season as the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2014. He then took a year off before joining the Eagles from 2016-2020.
