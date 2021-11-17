Columbia Sportswear will open their newest retail location in Brentwood next week.
The outdoor retailer will open on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and will offer grand opening promotions beginning Friday, Nov. 26, including 25% off entire purchases, a free tote with purchase of $100 or more, and other giveaways throughout the grand opening weekend, including 4x points with Columbia Greater Rewards.
“We are excited to bring Columbia Sportswear to an area so well connected to the outdoor lifestyle,” Columbia Sportswear Direct to Consumer Senior Vice President David Lawner said in a news release. “Tennessee is home to some amazing fishing, as country music superstar Luke Combs, knows so well. You can often find him sporting Columbia PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) on stage, and we hope we can spread the love for the outdoors to the Brentwood community this holiday season. Our new location at Brentwood Place will offer a great selection of sportswear, outerwear, footwear and accessories for the entire family, so whether you need gear for every day or for your next fishing trip, we've got you covered.”
The new store is located in the Brentwood Place shopping center located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood.
