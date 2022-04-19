As early voting for the election of Williamson County commissioners begins this week, the editors of Williamson Home Page coerced columnist Bob McKinney to sit down with Ramon Presson for an exclusive interview.
After initially claiming to be out of the country, Bob finally agreed.
Bob: I understand that you are running for a seat as a Williamson County commissioner in the upcoming election.
Ramon: Yes, I am. I'm very excited. I haven't held any kind of leadership position since middle school.
Bob: I see. Have you ever thought of getting some leadership experience in the nonprofit sector or in the corporate world before just jumping into politics?
Ramon: Nah, I find that knowledge and experience usually interferes with my best ideas.
Bob: I’m not surprised by that. Ramon, which district are you running for?
Bob: The 13th district.
Bob: There's only 12 districts.
Ramon: Awesome, so I'll be running unopposed.
Bob: No, there's only....never mind. Do you have a campaign slogan?
Ramon: "Because I'm Worth It"
Bob: I believe that's the tagline for L'Oreal hair color.
Ramon: Okay… "What Happens Here, Stays Here."
Bob: That's a tourism commercial for Las Vegas.
Ramon: How about “At Least My Mamma Loves Me”
Bob: Ramon, you don't have a campaign slogan, do you?
Ramon: Haven’t given it a single thought.
Bob: Okay, let’s talk about your your platform.
Ramon: My what?
Bob: Your platform. What are your positions on the key issues concerning our county?
Ramon: You mean, what do I promise to do that I won’t follow through on if I’m elected?
Bob: Okay, fine. Let’s hear it.
Ramon: Here are some things I pledge to do if elected.
- On Sunday afternoons I will personally relocate all the orange barrels on Hillsboro Road and turn the road into a slalom course.
- I will mandate that no one will be allowed to whine and complain about roads, traffic, zoning, schools, property taxes, developers, new construction, fast food restaurants, bad drivers, Comcast, kale juice or their mother-in-law unless they voted in the most recent local election.
- I will introduce an Adopt a Pothole program for county roads. The motto is "See a need, meet it. See a hole, fill it."
- I propose to increase literacy in the county by installing an adult slide inside the Franklin library from the 2nd floor down to the 1st floor checkout desk. This entertaining feature will increase monthly patron visits to the library by 22% and the number of books checked out by 39%, raising an additional $17,500 per year through overdue fines.*
- I will eliminate school buses stopping every 30 yards and providing door-to-door service, especially when I’m already late for work.
- I will propose that Pumpkinfest be replaced with the Everything Bacon Festival. Everyone loves bacon, even vegans, so the crowds would be huge. I already have a big-name Hollywood star lined up to be the celebrity spokesman and parade grand marshal…Kevin Bacon.
- I will propose that neighborhood pools ban screaming children between the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but only from May through September.
- I will do everything in my power to bring a Demos’ Restaurant to Franklin.
- I will enlist Spanky’s Driving Academy to provide instructional classes for adults on how to drive inside roundabouts.
- Lastly, and this is something that is very dear to my heart: if you’re a generous donor to my campaign, I will transfer additional large sums of your money into the right hands to get your child a scholarship at Columbia State.
Bob: Okaaaaay, not only is that last one unethical and illegal, but it's unnecessary. Funding through Tennessee Promise has provided Tennessee high school and home school graduates the opportunity to attend a TN community or technical college free of tuition and fees.
Ramon: That's awesome! I bet I had something to do with that.
Bob: Nope, no you didn't. Ramon, to be frank, I like some of your ideas, not many, but I don’t foresee any of your proposals getting approved by the county commission and the mayor.
Ramon: By the who?
Bob: The county commission and the mayor.
Ramon: You mean COMA?
Bob: What??
Ramon: It's short for COmmissioners and MAyor.
Bob:: We do not refer to it as COMA.
Ramon: Well, that's okay. I’ll just be going over their heads anyway to get approval from the people who have the real authority to get things done.
Bob: And just who would that be?
Ramon: The folks on the “I Love Brentwood” Facebook page.
Bob: You have no idea how local government actually works, do you?
Ramon: Not a clue. And I believe that my stance as a completely uninformed outsider will make me attractive to a lot of voters.
Bob: I think you may be correct. And that really frightens me.
Ramon: Do you want to hear my plan to increase tourism by turning the historical O'More mansion into the U.S. Pickleball Museum and Hall of Fame?
Bob: No, I don't.
Ramon: What if we turned the Mack Hatcher Loop into a NASCAR track on Mother's Day. Did you know that NASCAR never races on Mother's Day? It's true. NASCAR drivers and NASCAR fans sure do love their mommas!
Bob: I think we're done here.
* Statistics provided by the Presson Institute of Fabricated Research and Income Extraction
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin, (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
