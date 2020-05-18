On Tuesday, May 19, at noon, join us for Comeback Conversation with Rod Heller, lawyer and majority owner of the Harpeth Hotel.
Home Page Publisher Kelly Gilfillan will talk with Heller about how the community plans to bounce back after the pandemic.
