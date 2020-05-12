On Wednesday, May 13, at noon, join us for a Comeback Conversation with Matt Largen, CEO of Williamson Inc.
Largen will chat with Business Williamson Associate Editor Matt Blois to discuss Williamson County's comeback from the COVID shutdown. Largen is one of several people participating in our new series where we talk with community leaders about how the pandemic has affected their sector and how the future might look for them.
Listeners can submit questions for Largen during the livestream.
