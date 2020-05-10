On Mon., May 11, Shelley Sassen, executive director of The Well Outreach, will be our next guest in the Home Page series, . Alexander Willis, associate editor of Spring Hill Home Page, will discuss Williamson County's comeback from the COVID shutdowns and how it is affecting the citizens of Spring Hill.
The Well Outreach began as a food pantry in a local church in 2006, with the goal of showing God's love by giving food to those in need. In 2009, The Well Outreach incorporated as its own entity, hoping to expand its reach to more of the community.
According to The Well's website, it is supported by the generous community in Spring Hill and surrounding areas. Numerous individuals, churches, civic organizations and businesses contribute on a regular basis to ensure that no household in Spring Hill, Thompson Station, College Grove, Santa Fe or northern Columbia is without food assistance when needed.
The Well Outreach is recognized as a nonprofit organization by the IRS. IRS Code: Section 501(c)(3); Tax Identification Number: 32-0258525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.